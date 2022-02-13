With temperatures dropping and winter in full swing, StepStone Family and Youth Services of Kentucky announced its “Wrapped in Love” winter blanket drive to benefit foster youth in need. StepStone will be accepting donations of new and gently used blankets from January 17, 2022, through February 14, 2022, at the following locations:

• StepStone Family & Youth Services, 78 Caky Dr., Benton

• JCCB Vendors, 537 Lone Oak Rd., (Hannan Plaza), Paducah

• Sara Gipson Realty, 140 N Friendship, Paducah

• Buff City Soap, 630 N 12th St., Murray

• StepStone Family & Youth Services, 1300 Andrea St., Suite 204, Bowling Green

• Davis and Sons Body Shop, 304 Gordon Ave., Bowling Green

• StepStone Family & Youth Services, 1550 Highway 15 South, Suite 270, Jackson

• StepStone Family & Youth Services, 510 Graves Ave., Suite 206, Erlanger

• Mullikin Floors & More, 6720 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria

• Priceless Flooring, 1002 Orchid Rd., Florence

• Timeless Design Inc., 627 Main St., Paris

• StepStone Family & Youth Services, 1589 Highway 15 South, Suite 270, Jackson

• Save-A-Lot, 1471 Old Kentucky 15 N, Jackson

• Dairy Queen, 198 Back Ln., Jackson

• Parkview Pharmacy, 8274 KY 122, Minnie

• StepStone Family & Youth Services, 11218 Professional Park Dr., Louisville

• StepStone Family & Youth Services, 240 Old Viking Dr., Morehead

• Root-a-Bakers, 313 Flemingsburg Rd., Morehead

• Modern Mane, 226 Morehead Plaza, Morehead

• Century 21, Advantage Realty, 226 Morehead Plaza, Morehead

• StepStone Family & Youth Services, 2601 W Parrish Ave., Suite G, Owensboro

• 2nd & Charles, 2520 Calumet Trace, Owensboro (9am-9pm)

• YMCA of Owensboro, 2520 Calumet Trace, Owensboro (Mon-Fri, 6am-8pm)

• Ace Hardware, 2520 Calumet Trace, Irvington, Mon-Sat, 8am-6pm

• E-Cig Source, 2601 West Parrish Ave., Owensboro (Mon-Fri, 10am-8pm; Sat, 10am-6pm)

• Audubon Kids Zone, 1325 Powell St., Henderson (Mon-Fri, 8:30am-5pm)

• Henderson County Public Library, 101 S Main St., Henderson (Tue-Fri, 9am-8pm; Sat, 9am-5pm; Sun, 1:30pm-5pm)

• Humane Society of Henderson, 203 Drury Ln., Henderson (Mon-Fri, 9am-6pm)

• Hometown IGA-Hartford, 1137 US-231, Hartford (6am-9pm)

• Clinic Pharmacy South, 3959 US HWY 431 S, Beechmont (8:30am-5pm)

• StepStone Family & Youth Services, 5230 KY Route 321, Suite 3B, Prestonsburg

• Blu Horizon, 561 N Lake Dr., Prestonsburg

• Rent-A-Center, 51 Glynview Plaza, Prestonsburg

• StepStone Family & Youth Services, 370 Highland Dr., Suite #1A, Richmond

“At StepStone Family and Youth Services, we have the opportunity to assist some of our community’s most vulnerable children and teens as they navigate the foster care system, and we’re thankful to have the support of so many wonderful community members and partners across the state,” said Kelsey Davis with StepStone Family and Youth Services. “We invite all of our communities across the state join us in donating blankets this winter season to help the children and youth we serve feel comfortable and at home, wherever that may be.”

StepStone Family and Youth Services helps connect children in need with foster families who can provide comforting, nurturing homes. The organization has been serving Kentucky for more than 30 years and provides foster care services, counseling, respite care, training for foster parents and youth residential services. StepStone is always looking for new foster families willing to open their hearts and homes to help children in Kentucky communities who need safe, caring living environments.

StepStone Family and Youth Services has operations in nine states and is organizing blanket drives at all its locations this winter.