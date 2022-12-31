The baseball and softball fields at StoneCrest are receiving new turf before the beginning of the 2023 season.

“We have been working on this project for about nine months,” said Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton. “Sportscapes LLD out of Morehead have done a wonderful job, and have worked with us to get the best product. This new turf is really durable, and should last at least ten years.”

Stapleton said this will be good for the tourism of Prestonsburg as well.

“We’re really excited about this,” he said. “We are currently under contract to host the regional baseball and softball tournaments here for four years.”

Stapleton said the sport is close to his heart.

“My son plays, I played and I helped coach,” he said. “I’m a big fan, and I think it will be a great opportunity for kids to get out and enjoy it.”

This is a $480,000 project, but the city is going to provide a lot of labor and equipment.

“Sportgates has actually partnered with us on this, so the city is doing a lot of work too,” Stapelton said.

Reconstruction of the fields began last week. The project is set to be completed by mid-February.