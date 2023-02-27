The baseball and softball fields at StoneCrest have been undergoing prep work for new turf for around two months. During Prestonsburg Tourism’s recent meeting, Prestonsburg mayor Les Stapleton said the application of the turf was expected to get underway last week.

“The turf will be delivered on Friday (Feb. 17) as of right now” Stapleton said. “They will begin putting the turf in on Saturday; it is going to take anywhere from 14-20 days. We are going to be putting sod down at the same time” he said.

Mayor Stapleton discussed the benefits the fields present in terms of tourism.

“I have been guaranteed four years of the regional tournament, to be extended upon everyone being satisfied at that point” he said. “The regional tournament brings people in from Phelps, Belfry, Elkhorn City and all the way up to Jenkins. There will probably be 6500 to 7500 people there during that tournament because we will be hosting both the softball and the baseball tournaments.”

In addition to the regional tournament, Stapleton said the Little League All Stars and the girls’ softball state tournament will be held there later in the summer.

“It’s going to bring a lot of people into town,” he said. “You're talking about 12-14 kids per team, 30 teams and 2-3 adults/ siblings per child. That’s big stuff.”

Stapleton said he has recently been contacted by UTRIP softball, which is a part of the United States Speciality Sports Association.

“They have a program specifically for younger ladies who want to play softball,” he said. “They want to start a program here. We told them we are in, whatever we can do.”

Stapleton said that, due to the fields and the new turf, he conservatively estimates 20,000-25,000 will have visited StoneCrest before the end of the year.

“People don’t have to worry about the field getting rained on and the game getting rained out,” he said. “People will like playing on it.

“There are a lot of things going on at StoneCrest. We are trying to make it a destination” Stapleton said.