StoneCrest is now officially the host of the 15 region baseball and softball tournaments. Scheduling is still underway, but the tournaments are set to begin on either May 20 or 21.
Prestonsburg mayor Les Stapleton believes the facility will be a great location for the tournament.
“We are centrally located and we have turf, so there won’t be any rain delays,” Stapleton said. “We also have more parking directly adjacent to the field than any other facility in the region.
Stapleton said StoneCrest will be the host of the regional tournament for the next four years.
“Folks in the community are excited, the regional tournament has been here before, but it has been very selective,” Stapleton said. “This is going to make us the central location for baseball and softball in the area. It’s a wonderful center, and this is going to give us a chance to show it off to the whole region.”
Stapleton is hopeful people will come out for the event.
“This is an opportunity for people to come out and see some great kids play,” he said. “This gives everyone an opportunity to enjoy some good baseball, a good facility and good competition.
The schedule for the tournament will be on the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) page as soon as possible.