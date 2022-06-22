Severe thunderstorms rolled through the region on Friday afternoon, June 17, leaving some in Floyd and surrounding counties with significant damage and others without power.

Several downed trees littered the old Floyd County Courthouse, home of the Floyd County Fiscal Court as well as several other county offices.

Floyd, Johnson, Martin and Pike counties seemed to get the brunt of the storms, which downed power lines, broke power poles and left broken trees in its wake.

Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton praised the city’s departments for their fast response in cleaning up debris.

“Our fire department, our police department, our public works, our parks department, they were all out just finding areas to clear up some of the main thoroughfares,” Stapleton said.

Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams said that, although there was damage throughout the county, no major issues were reported, it was mostly downed trees and power lines.

“Throughout Floyd County, especially, on the county properties, we didn’t receive a significant amount of damage, but enough to create issues. Mostly, trees falling and blocking roads and downed utility lines,” Williams said. “We had our crews out most of the weekend cutting up and removing the trees. We have opened up our lot down across from Drains Unlimited for folks to dispose of their trees and brush. No garbage, it’s just trees and brush and that type of debris.”

Anyone still dealing with issues is asked to contact the fiscal court.

“We just ask folks, if they have additional issues please reach out to us, we’ll do what we can to help out, but we are trying to find those trees that have fallen that’s creating a hazard and trying to eliminate them as quickly as possible,” Williams said.

According to Kentucky Power’s outage map, there were 290 customers without power in Floyd County as of Sunday, June 19, with full restoration expected by Tuesday, June 21.