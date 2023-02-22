Several concerned citizens made their voices heard at the Feb. 15 meeting of the Floyd County Fiscal Court, and all agreed, something must be done with stray and loose animals in the county.

Lee Frasure, who lives in Dwale, addressed the court during public comments. Frasure said there are several stray animals in the Dwale community killing residents cats, chickens and even other dogs.

“We’ve got a problem over there (Dwale), with animals,” Frasure said. “They’re running loose, biting people and everything.”

Frasure accused Floyd County Attorney Keith Bartley of failing to prosecute violators who let their animals roam free. However, Bartley said he has no legal authority for criminal prosecution in cases of animal control.

“I’ve sent in a complaint to this court, and nobody will do anything about it. One seems to lay it off on the other. Frasure continued. “It all goes back to you, Keith, they say you ain’t enforcing anything.”

Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams interjected that Floyd County’s current ordinance doesn’t allow for criminal prosecution.

“Here’s the thing on the animals, I don’t recall ever saying that Keith Bartley didn’t prosecute, because there’s nothing to prosecute.” Williams continued, “That’s the issue we’re running into right now with the animals and the solid waste — we’ve got an ordinance that’s all bark and no bite.”

Bartley defended his record saying, “Come to district court any day in the world and watch me put them away. If there’s 183 (inmates) in there, I bet I put 180 of them in there.”

One major factor affecting the number of stray animals on the loose is the fact the Floyd County Animal Shelter is currently at capacity. There’s simply no place to house them, Williams said.

“I totally understand. I’m just as frustrated as you are,” he said. “Drive up any road or holler in Floyd County, and you have to wait for the dogs to cross before you can go on.”

Williams told those in attendance that the county is currently working to expand the capacity of the animal shelter. However, said he believes it’s just a short term fix.

“We can double the capacity from 100 to 200 animals, but until these people realize they can’t hold these animals up and have 15 or 20 running around the house, it’s probably not going to go away,” Williams said.

Williams has tapped special liaison Missy Allen to head an animal control committee, tasked with writing a new ordinance. Allen and Williams have been working with other counties for approximately the past six months to come up with a solution to the lingering problem.

“Our existing ordinance doesn’t address exactly what you’re saying,” Allen said. “The ordinance that we’re working on with some of the other counties, is to incorporate Senate Bill 105, which the legislature passed last year, because it does address the things you are talking about.”

Dist. 1 Constable Gary Wolfe confirmed Frasure’s reports of dogs running loose.

“I’ve been over there (Dwale) five times. People tell me, ‘I swear to God I’m going to put them up, I’m going to chain them up,’” Wolfe said.

“We have to have an ordinance that gives us the ability to set fines,” Williams said.