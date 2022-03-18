The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, Kentucky State Police and local first responders were called to Jenny Wiley State Resort Park on Friday, March 18, due to reports of a vehicle submerged in Dewey Lake.
Members of the Prestonsburg Fire Department, Floyd County Rescue Squad and Prestonsburg Police Department also offered assistance. According to officials, a fisherman spotted the wreckage and alerted authorities.
The Floyd County Coroner’s Office was on scene.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.