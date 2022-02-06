A summer program for teachers is bringing computational thinking to classrooms in Eastern Kentucky.

The program, titled the Eastern Kentucky STEAM Innovation Summer Institute, is part of a three-year “Computer Science for All” initiative funded by the National Science Foundation. The project, which is called Tough as Nails, aims to research how to best prepare Eastern Kentucky students for the jobs of the future and put those findings into action. The grant was obtained by Floyd County and Pikeville Independent Schools in partnership with Bit Source, a Pikeville-based tech firm; Digital Promise, an education-focused nonprofit research organization; and the South Fayette School District located in Pennsylvania.

According to Bit Source, the initiative began in 2019, when 40 participating Kentucky teachers traveled to South Fayette School District to learn how teachers implemented computational thinking within their curriculum. Computational thinking is a skillset “often used by entrepreneurs and engineers that involves breaking down complex problems and developing applied solutions to those problems. In 2020 and 2021, over 130 teachers attended virtual five-day professional development programs in which they learned to incorporate these skills into their own classrooms.

“One of the big skills that we’re trying to teach [students] is analyzing and interpreting data,” Sarah Blackburn, a sixth grade science teacher at Pikeville Elementary, said in a statement. “A lot of students really struggle with this. When they think of data, they think of something that is really intimidating, something extremely complicated. And I think my big ‘A-ha’ moment is that we can make data accessible to students and make it make sense."

During the Institute, teachers choose from a variety of course offerings, ranging from creating a “maker-space,” to app design, to real-world robotics implementations — each tailored to a specific set of grade levels between kindergarten and eighth grade. It focuses on practical ways to integrate computing into existing coursework rather than adding new courses altogether.

"I have never programmed or coded anything in my life before,” Cindy Artrip, an art teacher at Duff-Allen Central Elementary, said in a statement, regarding the Institute. “This was a lot of trial and error and research to figure out, but when I finally figured it out and flipped the switch to 'on' and everything worked, I was elated with joy. It was so exciting and I had accomplished something that I had never dreamed I would be able to do, and had so much fun doing it.”

Overall, BitSource officials said, the goal of the program is for teachers to understand computational thinking and how this “mindset” can prepare students for a variety of career paths, from engineering to computer science to entrepreneurship.

“When you develop a workforce that's employable, that has these 21st century skills, we can create opportunities here — where people can stay here, and stay home, and be near their families, and people can come home,” Bit Source co-founder Rusty Justice said in a statement. “Physically, we can get people to move home, and they can work. They can be connected here virtually."

As the grant enters its final year, coordinators said they are hopeful about the program’s ongoing impact on teachers and their students.

“Preparing students for the future of work in Kentucky is an awesome responsibility for today's educators,” Traci Tackett, Director of Digital Literacy at Bit Source, said in a statement. “We are excited to work with teachers through the Tough as Nails grant to give students in our region high-quality educational opportunities.”

For more information on the Eastern Kentucky STEAM Innovation Summer Institute, contact Bit Source at, (606)766-1170, visit its website at, www.bitsourceky.com, or visit the office at 375 Hambley Boulevard.