Eastern Kentucky boys Nick Jamerson and Kris Bentley returned to their roots and put on a show this past weekend as the City of Prestonsburg held the first-ever Kinfolk Reunion.
From April 30 through May 2, the Reunion featured featured a number of events and concerts. The Kinfolk Reunion marked the first big reunion show of local country music icons and Eastern Kentucky natives Nick Jamerson and Kris Bentley, better know as Sundy Best.
The show featured three separate performances from Sundy Best with opening acts including Dustin Hoover, Brit Taylor and the Mystery Meat Blues Band. However, the fun didn't just consist of country music as on Saturday and Sunday mornings, Emily Jamerson held a Yoga in the park class, which was followed by the Kinfolk Car show (Saturday), a guided hike on the Sugarcamp Mountain Trail with Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton (Sunday) and a Pro-Fitness bike ride which took place at the Passage Trail.
According to Mountain Arts Center Director Joe Campbell, the weekend was a huge success as on Friday he said more nearly 450 people were in attendance, with nearly 900 on Saturday night and more than 550 in attendance for the final show on Sunday. He added that tourists came from 18 different states just for the weekend event.
"The reception we felt over the weekend was basically just thanks," Campbell said. "We had people thanking us (MAC staff), the mayor and the city, as well as Sundy Best because they were thankful to be able to come out and have a good time."
Campbell added that the comments from people throughout the weekend mean a lot to him and the staff because of all the work completed by everyone just to get prepared for the Reunion.
"It was a lot of hard work but we all wanted to be able to have this and pull it off for the people," Campbell said.
According to Campbell, he believed the weekend even exceeded the expectations of Sundy Best as he said they were thrilled that everyone could come together to have such a fun-filled weekend with their Kinfolk.
Stapleton said that he and the city's staff heard much of the same sentiments Campbell had said.
"We heard all kinds of positive things about the concerts, the cruise-in, the yoga, the hikes and the bikes. But, you know people wanted stuff to do and we offered it," Stapleton said. "They came out and they were respectful. We got a bunch of people here that wanted to get out, relax and have a good time and of course Sundy Best put on one hell of a show."
According to Stapleton, every department was involved in making the Kinfolk Reunion a success as he wanted to thank EMS, the Police Department, Public Works and Park staff for all of their efforts. He added that he considers himself to be lucky to be the mayor of Prestonsburg because of the great people and groups with whom he gets to work, such as the MAC and Prestonsburg Tourism
"It all boils down to the City of Prestonsburg has been alive the whole time," Stapleton said. "And we're just going to keep getting more lively."