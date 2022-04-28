Floyd County’s own Sundy Best will perform in Prestonsburg April 28-30 as they headline the Kinfolk Reunion at Archer Park.

Beginning on Thursday, April 28, at 7 p.m., the duo will perform at the Kinfolk Kickoff, a special VIP concert at Jenny Wiley Amphitheater. Tickets for the Kinfolk Kickoff are $25 with one ticket good per vehicle According to Joe Campbell, Director of the MAC, each passenger must have a seatbelt.

“You can’t just pile everybody in the back of a truck and come. Each passenger must have a seat and seatbelt,” Campbell said.

Campbell said it’s great to be working with Sundy Best again for the Kinfolk Reunion.

“We’re super glad to have it back this year, working with Sundy Best and all the other acts they bring with them. It’s just a whole big celebration.”

On Friday, April 29, the reunion will move to Archer Park and feature such acts as Chatlin Jarrell, Bek and The Starlight Revue and Tovin before Sundy Best takes the stage. Tickets for Friday are $38 with one ticket good per vehicle.

Josh Slone will get the music started on Saturday, April 30, at Archer Park beginning at 7 p.m. Sydney Adams and Cole Chaney will also perform before the headliners, with Sundy Best gracing the stage once again.

Also on Saturday, April 30, there will be Kidfolk Activities. Prestonsburg Tourism, in conjunction with the Kent Rose Foundation and Mountain Music Exchange, will donate instruments for the event.

“There will be drum lessons, a sensory session from 10am-Noon. There will also be sessions from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday as well. There will be a lot of drum and guitar lessons and even some instruments given away,” said Campbell.

For more information on the Kinfolk Reunion you can visit www.macarts.com or by calling, 1(888) MAC-ARTS.