Many in Eastern Kentucky have recently found new interest in watching the Food Network as one of their own Jaclyn "Jackie" Joseph, a Prestonsburg native, advanced to the semifinals of the hit series "America's Best Baker."
Monday night at the Mountain Arts Center, a watch party for the final two episodes which included the semifinals and finale, were aired on the big screen inside the MAC.
Approximately 200 people attended the viewing and were able to celebrate alongside Joseph as she was crowned this season’s champion on the nationally-televised show.
Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton welcomed the crowd to the MAC as the watch party got underway and boasted just how proud of her Floyd County is.
"She made it to the Best Bake's in America. She made it to the semifinals, which is the first show tonight and we hope she makes it on to the finals," Stapleton said prior to the showing. "We're so proud of her, (Joseph) and we're so excited for her. We just can't wait to see how this turns out."
In the semifinal, the contestants were tasked with making a Nevada Basque Cake, a traditional Southwestern dessert. Joseph breezed through the semifinal, being declared safe and avoiding a bake-off.
Jason Smith, the winner of Food Network Star, is not only a judge, but an Eastern Kentucky native, as well, hailing from Grayson, Kentucky. Smith's southern drawl is a favorite of fans. He had hoped to be in attendance for the watch party, however, scheduling commitments prevented him from attending.
Joseph, who, attended the Olympics in Vancouver in 2010 as a chef, was also formerly executive pastry chef at The Brown Hotel and The Louisville Omni Hotel. Joseph had not been in a kitchen in almost a year before filming began on America’s Best Baker. She admitted that allowed her to be fresh for the show.
As Joseph advanced to the finals, a buzz ran through the theater.
After a short intermission, Stapleton introduced Joseph.
"I want to thank all of you for coming out. The support you guys have shown me means so much. It means so much to know that you are proud of me and the support is amazing,"Joseph said.
After nailing the Nevada Basque Cake, the contestants were tasked with making a Tsunami Cake, in which the frosting flows down over the cake to the bottom. Joseph went with a Hawaiian theme which included a surfboard and an avocado. As the end drew near, the contestants rushed to finish their cakes before time ran out.
As Smith looked upon Joseph's cake, he instantly praised it. As did the other two judges.
In the end, Joseph took home the $25,000 prize and the honor of being America's Best Baker.
After the watch party, Joseph met with family, friends and supporters in the lobby before returning to Louisville. She now plans to open her own business specializing in wedding cakes and other sweet treats.