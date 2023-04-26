The Floyd County Fiscal Court discussed several issues at its April 19 meeting, from the county’s upcoming Spring Cleanup, to the new solid waste and animal control ordinances.

The court also received its first bill from The City of Prestonsburg for its new 911 service. The court voted 3-1 to approve the payment, with District 4 Magistrate Ronnie Akers being the lone “No” vote. Akers took issue with paying the bill, and asked that the record reflect his no-vote.

“I’m voting ‘No’ on the claims list,” Akers said. “I’m for paying all the bills, but I’m voting no on the 911 bill. I’m against the 911 payment, so I’m voting no.”

Dist. 2 Magistrate George Ousley praised the new emergency system as a much more cost-efficient system.

“It’s a lot cheaper, and a lot better,” Ousley said.

Ousley went on to claim he had received no negative calls about the new 911 system, however, Floyd County Attorney Keith Bartley says he’s received thousands of calls.

“Well, you’re the only one in the room who hasn’t,” Bartley said.

Akers said he has personally had an experience with a lack of response.

“Have you ever had to call them to your house — I have.” Akers continued, “I’ve been waiting for 42 days and they still haven’t showed up.”

Tensions were still high after the meeting, with several officials exchanging different viewpoints on the new 911 system outside the courtroom.

Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams said that, since the inception of the new 911 system, complaints to his office have dropped by 90 percent.

“There’s some people trying to suggest the Kentucky State Police (KSP) are going to withhold police protection from the citizens of Floyd County because 911 has been transferred from Pikeville to Prestonsburg,” Williams said.

Williams defended the transfer of the new 911 system, and assured the residents of Floyd County that their calls will be answered.

“I, as a judge, do not believe this stellar organization (KSP), would withhold services to any resident in the commonwealth over any issue.” Williams continued. “It’s preposterous to even suggest that KSP would ever do this.

“The county 911 is not the actual police,” Williams said. “They are just the dispatch service, if they’re not showing up, then they need to ask the agency in question, why? If someone is not doing their job, come and tell me and we will address it.”

The court also discussed the upcoming Spring Cleanup, set to be held April 24 through April 29

Beginning on April 24, Floyd County residents may take their trash to Waste Connections, located at 200 Garth Hollow Road, in Martin, between the times of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday throughFriday. There will be no charge to dump your trash. On Saturday, April 29, the site will be open from 8 a.m. to noon.

According to Williams, tires, batteries, oil and items containing Freon and construction debris will not be accepted.

If residents have “white items” such as appliances, they can call Floyd County Solid Waste Coordinator Charlie Williams at, (606) 886-9193, to arrange pickup.

“The big appliances, we tell folks to sit them out by the road and the magistrates will come by and try to take care of those,” said Williams.