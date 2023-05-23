Thacker Memorial will be holding their eighth annual Ride for Life event on Sunday, May 28.

According to Raleigh Wells, vice president of Thacker Memorial, all proceeds for the event will go to the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Lexington.

Additionally, Wells said, Thacker Memorial will match the funds that are raised.

“Any money that we collect through this event, we match,” said Wells. “So, it’s double that we’ll get to give to the Shriners Hospital.”

Registration for the ride will begin at 11 a.m. on May 28 at the monument office located at Annie E. Young Cemetery, Wells said.

Registration will be $20, which will cover a T-shirt and the ride, Wells said, and will be $10 for an extra rider.

Donations will also be accepted, Wells said.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wells said, people can enjoy hot dogs and music.

Kickstands go up at 2 p.m., she said, and the ride will last approximately two hours.

Wells said she expects a good turnout and is excited to offer people a special way to honor loved ones on such a heavy holiday.

“Memorial Day is such a heavy time,” said Wells. “So we decided to do the ride over Memorial Day weekend, so you don’t have to be sad over the losses, you can honor them this way.”