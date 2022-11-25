The United States will recognize Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 24, meaning several government agencies will be closed, including:

• Prestonsburg City Hall will be closed Nov. 23-25. City Hall will reopen the following Monday, Nov. 28.

• Floyd County Fiscal Court will be closed Nov. 24-25. The court will also resume normal business hours on Nov. 28.

• Floyd County Clerk's Office will also be closed Wednesday, Nov. 23-25.

• Wayland Community Center will be closed for business Nov. 23-25.

• Allen City Hall will be closed Nov. 23-25.

• Martin City Hall will be closed Nov. 23-25.

• Wheelwright City Hall will also be closed Nov. 24-25.

• There will also be no school in Floyd County Nov. 23-25. Classes will resume Monday, Nov. 28.