PIKEVILLE — This month, the Appalachian Center for the Arts will premiere, “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” which will be the theater’s first main-stage production since 2019.

“The Marvelous Wonderettes” is a jukebox musical comedy that will run from July 30 to Aug. 7 at the App. In the musical, four girls with big voices and even bigger personalities are called upon to perform at the 1958 Springfield High School Prom, and the story follows them from high school all the way to their 10-year high school reunion. During the show, they will perform many popular songs from both the 1950s and 1960s, which include “It’s My Party,” “Mr. Sandman,” “Lollipop,” “Son of a Preacher Man,” “Leader of the Pack,” “RESPECT,” “Rescue Me” and many more.

Erick Buckley, the App’s director of education and outreach, said that the App had been forced to postpone and cancel the show last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that he is now excited to finally premiere this production because it will be the App’s first main-stage production with full capacity since 2019.

“It’s been such a long time coming. The definition of theater is ‘the gathering place,’ and that’s what the App is always meant to be,” Buckley said. “While we’ve gotten to perform in small groups and perform virtually online, since our Christmas show in 2019, this will be the first time we have a full capacity for our professional theater since then. The fact that we had to keep moving things, as did everyone else, it was just so challenging — more from a morale standpoint.”

Audiences will have a chance to attend a dinner theater performance and/or a regular performance of “The Marvelous Wonderettes.” There will be dinner theater performances at 6:30 p.m. on July 30, July 31, Aug. 5 and Aug. 7, though Aug. 5 is currently sold out. There will be regular performances at 7:30 p.m. on July 29 and Aug. 6. Tickets for the dinner theater shows will be $40 each, plus tax and fees, while tickets for the regular shows will be $20 each, plus tax and fees. Dinner will be provided by East Kentucky’s Elite Catering.

Additionally, there will be a special dinner theater performance held at 5 p.m. on Aug. 8 to benefit the Appalachian Valley Autism Center. Donations will start at $40, plus tax and fees.

Buckley described the show as “gut-bustlingly funny” and encouraged audiences to come and enjoy it.

“We’ve got four phenomenal actresses and singers — one from Floyd (County), one from just over the border in Wise (Virginia), one from Eastern Alabama and one from northern Florida. The girls that we’ve got coming in to perform are all wonderful singers, but they’re also stinkin’ hilarious. The show is hysterically funny. The music’s amazing; it’s all the girl-group hits of the ‘50s and ‘60s. It’s sweet, but genuinely gut-bustlingly funny.”

For more information on tickets for “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” call, (606)262-4004, visit, www.theapparts.org, or visit the App at 218 Second Street.