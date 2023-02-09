The Ligon Church of God of Prophecy is located at the top of Ligon Hill. What many may not know is that this building serves not only as a church, but also as a school called The Well of 979.

School founder Josh Hall has worked in numerous counties over his 20 years as a teacher. However, in 2019, he answered a different calling: Pastoring.

“When I began pastoring at the church, we were struggling,” Hall said. “Almost all the members had passed away. They were going to shut it down because the Coronavirus hit, and the floor and ceiling were falling in. Everything seemed to be spiraling out of control, but God said he wouldn’t put anymore on us than we can bear.”

Around this same time, Hall was laid off from his job and only had :87.

“I felt that God wanted me to make meals and feed the community,” he said. “Naturally speaking, I didn’t want to due to only having $87, but I did it, and God started sending people. I had always heard of the homeless throughout our area, but I had no idea there were so many. I also met people who lived in homes and seemed to be doing okay from the outside, but had no electricity or running water inside due to being burned down with bills. God started showing me these people.

“After that, God started sending people to us, and at the right times” Hall said. “A church organization from Elizabethtown sent people here, and they bought the material for the floor. Then, God sent people from other churches to help put it down.”

After the floor was fixed, Hall got a phone call.

“There was a church down in Lexington who called me one day out of the blue, I don’t even know how they got my number,” he said. “They asked what our biggest need was, and I told them a new roof. They told me to get them some estimates. I did, and they hired one of them. Now, we have a new roof. We didn’t sign the check, or buy material. God simply provided.”

After the needed repairs were performed, Hall said, God laid something else on his heart.

“It had been on my heart for years to open a school,” he said. “I approached other churches about it, but I always got shut down. I mentioned the idea of opening up a school in our church at Ligon, but people would say things like that church doesn't have enough money to pay their bills.”

Besides that, Hall said, he was scared.

“My mind was constantly saying: ‘How are you going to feed your family?’” he said.

In December of 2021, Josh said, he spoke to God and said “I’m giving you everything I got.” In May of 2022, he stepped away from his job with no money and no way of income.

“I had no idea what to do when I was trying to get this going. I can teach, but I’m not a business person. But again, God sent someone” he said. “A lady named Ann Swan messaged me and said Ernest Campbell, a CPA from Prestonsburg, wanted to help me set up the school under the umbrella of the church, and he wanted to do it for free.

“I went and met him, and he and I started talking about the Lord,” Hall said. “He was trying to help me figure this out, and he worked on it for two weeks. We stayed in touch, and he told me this one was the hardest he had ever done because it was under the church. He kept running into dead ends on the tax side of things.

“On a Friday night, Ann called me and said Ernest got it all set up and dropped off the papers with her for me to pick up,” Hall said. “ I sent him a message thanking him, but he never saw it. The next morning, Ann called me and said Ernest had passed away from a heart attack. As sad as I was at the time, it puts chills down my spine talking about it now because God spoke to me and said he allowed Ernest to live long enough to fulfill that purpose” Hall said.

Now, the Well of 979 school is up and running inside the church. The school's motto is: “His will, nothing more, nothing less, nothing else.”

“ I love teaching, but what I love about teaching here at the Well is I don’t have to teach in a box,” Hall said. “Instead of having a curriculum I have to follow, I can teach kids what they need. It’s more individualized; I may have sixth graders on a ninth grade level, or vice versa. Either way, we work around their needs. I believe that helps these kids.”

Hall said the focus is on faith.

“I’m a preacher and pastor first, so my ultimate goal is to teach about Jesus, and it just so happens God made me a teacher” Hall said. “Bible, reading, writing and arithmetic is our main focus. We also do science, history, spelling and PE as well.”

Hall said the students receive tests weekly.

“Right now, we have 25 kids when everyone is present,” Hall said. “We have kindergarten through 12th grade. We do charge kids enough for their food, but everything else is sent to us. My goal is to make it totally free some day. I’d like to do that now, but there are obviously costs. People give us a little money, and it’s helped a lot.”

Hall said all school supplies have been provided to students.

“We supply everyone with their school supplies, and we haven’t had to buy any,” Hall said. “I’ve found money in my mailbox, and people have stopped me in the community and handed me money saying, ‘Here, I want to help fund your school.’ They usually aren’t large amounts, but they bless us. God has always made a way, and we haven’t had to turn anyone away. I don’t know where the next dollar is going to come from, but I have faith in God that it is going to come.”

Josh, along with his wife Myra, and his cousin Brandy, run the school.

“What is amazing is I don’t make a dime here, and neither do they,” Hall said. “However, my life is much more blessed now, and I’m not stressed or overrun with anxiety like before.

“We have sports teams as well,” Hall said. “We have an elementary and middle school girls’ basketball team. The boys’ middle and high school teams are co-ed. Only one of those boys had prior experience playing in a school setting at the beginning of the year. They’ve come a long way, and I’m proud of them. God provides us with transportation to the games, and we’re able to feed them.”

The teams are currently playing their home games in Wheelwright gym.

“This school has given these kids a chance that they would have never had,” Hall said. “At times, I have to remind them of this. I tell them, ‘I care about you, and I want to see you succeed. The Lord has given you this, don't throw it away.’”

Putting God first, he said, properly orders things.

“It’s easy to let your children, wife or job be your everything” Hall said. “But if you make God your everything, he becomes everything you need. I always thought if you failed to plan, then you planned to fail. But now, I simply wake up and give it to God. So, I don’t have any future plans other than trusting in the Lord.

“A Lot of people probably don’t believe my story,” Hall said. “I know four years ago, before I lived it, I would have said, ‘I don’t know about that.’ But that’s when I was looking at this with natural eyes. I look back at my whole life, and it’s been designed for this. I would have never dreamed I’d be a pastor and doing what I’m doing with the school, but God had a plan. Everywhere I’ve been, and everything I’ve been through was good experiences to get me here. People often ask me how I do it, and I tell them I don’t feel like I’ve done anything. It’s as if God set all of this in my lap and said here it is Josh, here it is.”

To reach Josh Hall concerning enrollment, call, (606) 339-2741, or message the Well of 979 Facebook page.