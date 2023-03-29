Three men were arrested recently in separate cases in which they were allegedly trafficking in various drugs.

According to court documents, on March 21, officers with the Kentucky State Police K9 section conducted a stop on a Peterbuilt truck driven by Jonathan Martinez, 36, of Baldwin Street, Prestonsburg.

During the stop, the citation said, Trooper Matthew Day found a Charter Arms .38 special revolver loaded with five rounds of ammunition, as well as a quantity of cash.

Officers, the citation said, informed Martinez they had a search warrant for his residence and transported him there.

At the residence, the citation said, troopers found a quantity of methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, suspected THC wax, two suspected OxyContin pills, an assortment of plastic bags, a digital scale and four handguns.

The citation said Martinez had a felony conviction on a weapons charge in Ohio.

Martinez was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking in marijuana, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (unspecified), possession of drug paraphernalia and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The second arrest, court documents said, occurred on March 22 when Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Allen May saw a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am which had a registration canceled due to failure to maintain insurance.

May, the citation said, made contact with the driver, Daniel Austin Akers, 23, of King Drive, Harold, who was unable to provide a license, insurance or registration for the vehicle. May also learned, the citation said, that Akers was driving on a suspended license.

Akers was asked to step out of the vehicle and responded to May’s questioning that he may have some Xanax on his person, the citation said.

Akers emptied his pockets, the citation said, and pulled out several empty baggies and one containing eight Xanax pills. The citation said another baggie which came out of Akers’ pocket contained a purplish powder suspected to be heroin.

The citation said Akers told May that he would find a Mason jar in the passenger seat of the vehicle which contained approximately 2 ounces of methamphetamine.

May deployed K9 unit Bear, which “alerted” to the presence of drugs in the vehicle.

The citation said officers found the Mason jar where Akers said it would be.

Akers was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), driving on a suspended license and traffic charges.

The third arrest, court documents said, occurred on March 24 when Prestonsburg Police Officer David Duncan responded to a complaint at the Martin BP that a man was passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle and had been there for approximately 30 minutes.

Upon arrival, Duncan wrote, he found the vehicle, a 2018 Nissan Pathfinder and made contact with the driver, James Thomas Campbell, 28, of Solomon Road, Whitesburg.

Campbell, the citation said, stepped out of the vehicle when asked, at which time a baggie containing a large quantity of a light blue powdery substance fell from his person.

The citation said Campbell told the officer he had “drank a few” earlier and smoked some marijuana.

Campbell was placed under arrest after field sobriety tests were conducted and a subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a large sum of currency in small denominations and drug paraphernalia.

Campbell was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of DUI (fourth or greater offense), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.