Three people were arrested on several felony drug trafficking charges after Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant at a residence near Betsy Layne Elementary and found large quantities of drugs, including nearly 1 pound of methamphetamine.
According to court documents, in the early morning hours of Nov. 11, deputies Allen May and Kevin Johnson served a search warrant at a residence at School Street in Betsy Layne.
May wrote in an arrest citation that the officers knocked on the door of the residence and announced their presence several times but no one came to the door. While looking into a window, May wrote, the deputies saw a male subject run to the upstairs of the residence.
May wrote the deputies made entry into the residence, at which time they came into contact with Chastity Smith, 31, and Jenna Leann Smith, 29, and then made contact with Casey L. Collins, 39, after searching the attic of the residence.
The deputies, court documents said, found an open safe in the residence of the living room which was found to contain several baggies which held a total of 433 grams of methamphetamine, a baggie containing 5.3 grams of a substance believed to be crack cocaine, a baggie containing 12.65 grams of a gray powdery substance believed to be heroin and bags containing a total of 34.5 grams of a white powder suspected to be fentanyl.
In addition, May wrote, officers found several suspected “pressed” pills, multiple individual-sized baggies and a digital scale, along with $936 in cash.
Chastity Smith, Jenna Smith and Casey Collins were lodged in the Floyd County Jail on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), trafficking in a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified) and possession of drug paraphernalia.