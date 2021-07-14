Three people were charged recently in connection with four separate wrecks over a two-day period.

The first wreck, according to an arrest citation written by Prestonsburg Police Officer Bryan Tipton, was a three-vehicle collision which occurred just after 4 p.m. on July 7 at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Ky. 1428.

Tipton wrote that, upon arrival, he contacted Edwin R. Bentley, 55, of Ky. 321, Hagerhill, who was the only person in one of the vehicles and was sitting in the driver’s seat.

Bentley, the citation said, had three more DUIs in the past 10 years and was found to be driving on a suspended license.

The other two vehicles in the crash contained a total of two adults and two children, all of whom were taken to ARH Highlands Regional Medical Center to be treated for undetermined injuries.

Bentley, the citation said, was taken to ARH to be treated, then lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center.

Just after 5 p.m. on July 8, the citation said, Kentucky State Police Trooper Mark Branham was dispatched to a call reporting that Byron Bentley, 41, of B&B Mobile Home Park, Grethel, had struck the Grethel Baptist Church. The caller, the citation said, later called in, stating that Bentley had left the scene.

Bentley, the citation said, returned to the scene and told the trooper that he left to get a friend to pull the car home because he wasn’t going to turn it in on his insurance.

Branham, the citation said, found that Bentley’s license was suspended and charged him with driving on a suspended license, driving without a license/negligence in an accident and traffic charges.

The third crash, court documents show, occurred just after 7 p.m. in the area of Cliff Road in Prestonsburg.

According to the arrest citation by Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins, he was dispatched and advised that a black pickup truck had struck another vehicle and continued traveling on Cliff Road. Chaffins wrote that he located the vehicle near the Floyd County Rescue Squad office on Cliff Road.

As he approached the vehicle, Chaffins wrote, he could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle.

The driver, William Slone, 19, of Triple S Road, David, told the officer that he believed there was something wrong with his tire.

Slone, the citation said, told Chaffins initially that he had not been drinking, but later admitted he had “one or two sips” prior to the crash.

Chaffins wrote that the people in the vehicle which Slone hit told the officer that Slone’s vehicle had went around a curve on the wrong side and struck them head-on.

Slone, the citation said, was unable to successfully complete field sobriety tests and an evidentiary breath test results showed Slone’s blood alcohol level as .171.

Slone was charged with second-offense DUI, first-degree wanton endangerment and traffic charges.