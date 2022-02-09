Three women were charged with child endangerment after three separate incidents over two days recently.

The first incident, according to court documents, occurred in the afternoon hours of Jan. 26, when Kentucky State Police Trooper Billy Ball was dispatched to a domestic violence complaint at Betsy Layne.

The caller, Ball wrote, reported that their neighbors were fighting and there was a man “beating on” a woman.

Upon arrival on scene, Ball wrote, he knocked on the door, which swung open. He made contact with a man who appeared “excited and hyper,” Ball wrote. The man the citation said, told the trooper that there were two other women and a child in the residence and that no one was fighting.

Ball wrote that he checked the residence to make sure no one was hurt and found, in plain view, uncapped syringes “everywhere inside the apartment”

Two of the syringes, Ball wrote, contained an unknown substance the man said was methamphetamine. In addition, Ball wrote, there was pills — neurontin and suboxone — laying out in reach of a one-year-old child.

Ball wrote that he made contact with the child’s mother, Brianna D. Curry, 30, of Martin, in another room, where there was no paraphernalia laying out.

Curry, the citation said told Ball she did not live at the residence and had just arrived there.

However, Ball wrote, he found a playpen, stroller and car seat and the floor and was told that Curry had listed the residence as her primary residence recently. Child protective services were contacted, the citation said, and the child was placed in the care of a family member.

Curry was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on a charge of endangering the welfare of a minor.

A second arrest occurred on Jan. 27, after a mother was allegedly found to be intoxicated while caring for her children.

According to the arrest citation in that case written by Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Thacker, on Jan. 27, he went to the Copperas Lick residence of Amy Denise Wells, 41, to serve an eviction notice and warrant for drug possession.

Upon speaking with Wells, Thacker wrote, he found that she became nervous, picking at her skin and asked to go to the bathroom. Wells, the citation said, also had slurred speech, an unsteady gait and several open sores on her arms and face. Thacker wrote that Wells was unable to successfully complete field sobriety tests.

Wells was caring for her children — ages one and two — at the time and no one else was present at the residence, Thacker wrote. During a check of the residence, the citation said, Thacker also found three glass pipes commonly used to ingest illegal narcotics and a small amount of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.

Wells, the citation said, admitted to using marijuana but no other illegal drugs. Child protective services, Thacker wrote, took possession of the children.

Wells was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of endangering the welfare of a minor, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in marijuana.

A third incident occurred when a Bevinsville woman was charged on Jan. 27 after EMS were dispatched to her home to respond to a report her young child had consumed THC from a “vape pen.”

According to the citation written by Ball, on Jan. 27, he was dispatched to a residence on Ky. 194 in Prestonsburg, where Kimberly Renee Hill, 30, of Honeycamp Branch, had reported that her one-year-old child had obtained a “vape pen” and consumed Delta-8 THC. The child, Hill reported to dispatchers, was in and out of consciousness.

Upon arrival at the scene, Ball wrote, EMS was on scene and he spoke with them and Hill. The child, Ball wrote, was conscious, but very lethargic. EMS, Ball wrote, transported the child to ARH Highlands Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Child protective services were called to the scene, Ball wrote.

Hill told investigators that she had caught the child with the “vape pen,” which belonged to the child’s father, but didn’t believe the child had it very long. EMS told Ball, the citation said, that the child was stable but was “definitely showing signs of intoxication.”

The father, Ryan Stephens, showed up on scene, the citation said, and told Ball he had left the pen unsecured because he thought the battery was dead.

Hill was charged with second-degree wanton endangerment — a misdemeanor — and cited to appear in court.