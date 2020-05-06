A Floyd Chronicle
and Times Staff Report
While there have been improvements in Floyd County’s response rate to the U.S. Census recently, three Floyd County cities still rank at the bottom statewide, in the percentage of people who filled out their census forms.
As of Monday, May 4, Floyd County ranked 106th out of 120 counties in the state, with a response rate of 39.6%.
The response rate is higher in Prestonsburg than any other city in Floyd, Pike, Johnson or Perry counties, according to data published on Monday, May 4. Three Floyd County cities, Allen, Wheelwright and Wayland, rank in the bottom 10 cities in Kentucky in terms of response to the census.
Out of 415 cities in Kentucky, in terms of response rate:
•Prestonsburg ranks 209th, with a response rate of 58.2%.
•Martin ranks 387th, with a response rate of 29.9%.
•Wayland ranks 406th, with a response rate of 16%.
•Wheelwright ranks 409th, with a response rate of 13.3%.
•Allen ranks 412th, with a response rate of 12.5%.
