The Jenny Wiley Festival’s recent success was the main topic of discussion at the Prestonsburg Tourism meeting on Oct. 11.

“More vendors signed up this year than any year before,” said Stapleton. “The entertainment and the festival committee was outstanding. They had absolutely everything covered and taken care of. It was a great event and I'm really looking forward to next year.”

Tourism Director Samantha Johnson said, that considering the pandemic and all the recent trauma the region has faced, turnout was better than expected at the festival this year.

“It was very nice to see the increase in vendors this year and with everyone we talked to this year, it was great seeing all the different generations enjoying the festival together,” said Johnson.

Johnson mentioned issues with previous years with vendor turn out due to obstacles caused by the pandemic.

“In the past couple of years that we have held the festival there were many complications with vendors having enough employees to come out to the festival. So this year to have the highest number we’ve ever had, that’s very encouraging from an economic standpoint,” said Johnson.

Johnson said installation of the Christmas lights at Archer Park has been underway since August and will be ready to go after Thanksgiving.

Tourism is excited and looking forward to the festivities to come with the holiday season now in effect and hope the community will come out in support while looking forward to events to come according to Johnson.

The Prestonsburg Tourism Commission meets at noon every second Tuesday at the Mountain Arts Center, and all meetings are open to the public.