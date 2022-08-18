One Floyd County business has started a toy drive to raise and distribute toys for those children who lost their playthings in the recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

According to Sheena Maynard at Lou’s Place for Pets, the toys are not only being distributed throughout Floyd County, but across all affected areas of Eastern Kentucky.

“We took them out yesterday, we went up to the lodge, we went out through Lackey, Wayland, Estill, Garrett, West Garrett and up Ky. 550 way,” Maynard said.

Maynard says they try to visit as many homes as possible, or what’s left of them. However, it’s a challenge due to the devastation.

“We went to every house that we could find a person at.” Maynard continued, “The problem is, they’re just shanties at this point.”

Maynard teamed up with Tonya Shepard-Hatfield co-owner at Hatfield-McCoy Heating and Cooling, which in turn teamed with the group Feeding East Kentucky, to help donations reach further.

The group, made up mainly of alumni of the former Allen Central High School, are traveling to all affected areas across the region to distribute hot meals and the toys.

“They’re taking trucks and side-by-side’s and they’re going county-to-county-to-county and they’re splitting up into groups,” Maynard said. “We took and gave them a lot of what we had and when they deliver these hot meals, they’re going to disburse the toys too, so when they cross these creeks they’ve got a little something to give the kids.”

If you would like to donate new toys, you can drop them off at Lou’s Place for Pets at 124 North Lake Drive, Prestonsburg.