A traffic stop at David recently allegedly led police to find a quantity of methamphetamine, resulting in trafficking charges against two.
According to court documents, on Feb. 4, Kentucky State Police Trooper Billy Ball conducted a traffic stop on Ky. 404 at David of a 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe which had an obscuring tinted cover over the rear license plate. While interacting with the occupants of the vehicle — the driver, Myron Dean Herring Jr., 30, of Oakwood Avenue, Columbus, Ohio, and passenger, Zoe White, 20, address unavailable — Ball noted a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Ball, the citation said, detained both Herring and White and searched the vehicle.
During the search, the citation said, Ball found a plastic bag containing a clear, crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine.
Neither Herring nor White would speak to officers about the substance, the citation said.
Both were lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on a charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and Herring was also charged with a traffic charge.