Two Floyd men were arrested recently in separate cases after police said they found quantities of methamphetamine and evidence that the men were trafficking in the narcotic.

According to court documents, the first arrest occurred on May 1 when Kentucky State Police Trooper Billy Ball saw a motorcycle on U.S. 23 at Banner.

Ball, the citation said, recognized the operator of the motorcycle — William Gene Conn, 45, of River Road, Banner — who Ball had stopped several times for driving on a suspended license between May 2022 and February. Conn, the citation said, was traveling at 68 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Conn turned the vehicle onto Ky. 1426, at which time Ball activated his emergency equipment, the citation said. Conn, according to the citation, accelerated then looked back at Ball.

The citation said Conn fled for a time before finally stopping, at which time he was taken into custody without incident.

Ball wrote that Conn told him he did not know the trooper was behind him.

During a subsequent search, the citation said, Ball found Conn to be in possession of approximately 4.13 grams of a clear, rock-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine, as well as suboxone strips and $260 in cash. Conn granted permission to search his room at the Alpike Motel, Ball wrote, at which time drug paraphernalia and a set of operating digital scales were found.

Conn was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), driving on a suspended license and traffic charges.

The second arrest, court documents said, occurred on May 3, when Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Allen May saw a truck traveling on Ky. 122 at Bevinsville which had a canceled registration plate.

May wrote that the conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the subjects in the vehicle, including the driver, James R. Newsome, 48, of Ky. 979, Beaver. Martin Police Officer Brad Stidham, the citation said, exited his cruiser to assist May on the stop, at which time Stidham located a bag containing numerous empty small baggies in the road, along with three baggies containing a substantial amount of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, the citation said.

Newsome, the citation said, admitted the methamphetamine was his and consented to a search of his house, in which officers found scales and baggies used in the sale of illegal narcotics.

Newsome was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.