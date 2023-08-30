A Floyd County man has been found guilty for shooting another man in 2021.

Thomas Rod Tussey, 63, of David was found guilty of first-degree assault on Aug. 29 after the jury deliberated for about an hour and a half.

Floyd Commonwealth’s Attorney Brent Turner said they were pleased with the outcome of the trial.

“We are very pleased with the jury’s decision,” said Turner. “The … family is very appreciative and glad to have this behind them. They are happy (the victim, Clifford Bentley) wasn’t more injured after being shot three times.”

Tussey was arrested and charged with first-degree assault following a shooting on Poplar Branch Road in David on May 14, 2021.

According to Turner, the first trial of in the case ended in a mistrial after a hung jury.

During opening statements Turner said Tussey and Bentley had been fighting with one another for many years beginning with a 2014 incident in which Bentley hit both his and Tussey’s dog with an ATV while plowing snow.

Turner said Bentley had taken Tussey to court several times for harassment.

“Years go on, still anger and resentment builds,” said Turner.

On the day in question Bentley believed Tussey had placed rocks in the path of his mower and proceeded to tell Tussey he was going to “bust his nose,” Turner said.

Turner stated that Tussey shot Bentley in the side then shot the more times hitting Bentley a total of three times.

Tussey’s attorney Athanasia Lewis said in her opening statement this was a case of self defense. Lewis said Bentley was yelling and provoking Tussey as could be seen in a video of the shooting the court would be viewing.

“The video will show Mr. Tussey was not the aggressor,” said Lewis.

Lewis said that witnesses would be testifying they were closer than they would be found to be and would claim they saw things they couldn’t have seen.

“This is not about a dog,” said Lewis. “This isn’t about bickering neighbors.”

Over the two day trial jurors heard from both Bentley, Tussey, their wives and other witnesses and detectives, Turner said.