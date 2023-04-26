State Sen. Johnnie L. Turner, spoke to the Floyd County Board of Education April 24 to address several bills that were passed in this latest legislative session that directly affect Floyd County students.

“What I’m here for is to highlight some of the things that affect the school system,” Turner said. “Understand, legislators meet every other year, and in the small years, we cannot do budget stuff, all we can do is shift numbers.”

According to Turner, teachers throughout the Commonwealth now have up to $1 million in liability coverage, which is something educators in the state have never had.

Another measure, he said, deals with provision teacher’s certifications.

“SB-49, seeks to alleviate teachers' work-core has challenge, by extending how long a provisional teacher’s certification lasts, it provides more time for the candidates to get their degrees,” Turner said. “COVID has affected everybody.”

Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd thanked Turner for attending and for his interest in the students of Floyd County.

“I thank you for being here, and I appreciate the conversations you and I have had during the legislative session by phone and by email,” Shepherd said.

The board also recognized the district’s community partners during the meeting.

AppHarvest, Freight Farms, Bit Source, ARH and QK4 engineering were recognized for their partnerships in helping to better Floyd County.