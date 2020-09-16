Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center announced Sept. 10 that Justin Turner, a Logan, West Virginia, native, was named chief operating officer for its community hospital that serves Floyd, Johnson, Martin and Magoffin Counties in Kentucky. Highlands ARH is a leader in the region for orthopedic surgery, cardiac care, chest pain accreditation, stroke treatment and behavioral health, according to a statement from ARH.
Turner received a bachelor of science in business administration from the University of Charleston in Charleston, West Virginia and a Master of Business Administration in Healthcare Management from the Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, Fla. Turner brings over eight years of healthcare management experience to Highlands ARH.
Prior to joining Highlands ARH, Turner served as assistant administrator for Logan Regional Medical Center in Logan, West Virginia, which is a 140-bed facility with 22 specialties. While in this role, Turner also directed physician recruitment and retention as well as marketing, business development and customer service.
“We are pleased to have Justin join our Highlands ARH Team,” said Highlands ARH Community CEO Tim Hatfield. “Justin’s extensive experience in his leadership role at Logan Regional Medical Center has positioned him to bring some very valuable business acumen, especially in physician recruitment and retention to our team.”
Turner has received numerous awards and recognitions such as Business Professional of the Year through the Logan County Chamber of Commerce and the Young Gun Award, upcoming young leader under the age of 43, in West Virginia. His professional and community affiliations include Leadership West Virginia, Lifepoint Leadership Foundation, WV Executive Magazine, Kiwanis International, Gideon’s International, Leadership Logan and American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life.
“I am excited about my new role with ARH and moving to the Prestonsburg community,” shared Turner. “My family has roots in the Inez area, so it already feels like home. The great ‘extended family’ feel that ARH brings is unlike any other healthcare system. I look forward to what the future holds for Highlands ARH, and I am proud to be a part of the ARH team.”
