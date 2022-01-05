Two people were arrested on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine in two separate incidents recently.

The first incident, according to a citation written by Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrin Lawson, occurred when deputies went to the the Alpike Street residence of Michael Woods, 56, to serve active warrants on Woods.

Lawson wrote that when deputies made contact with Woods, he was sitting his bedroom. Lying in plain view were several empty baggies that are used in the sale of illegal narcotics and there was a strong odor of marijuana in the room, the citation said.

Lawson wrote that deputies also found several more empty baggies in the bathroom connected to the bedroom in which Woods was found.

The citation said deputies obtained consent to search the residence from Woods and his wife. During the search, the citation said, deputies found 25 grams of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, as well as a baby formula can that contained a large quantity of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.

Lawson wrote that, in addition to more baggies, deputies also found a set of digital scales.

Woods was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and trafficking in marijuana.

The second arrest, documents said, occurred when deputies went to a Conn Branch Road residence to serve felony warrants on Michael Collins, 50, of Ky. 777, Langley.

Lawson wrote that he made contact with a female at the door of the residence and asked where Collins was. The female, the citation said, told Lawson that Collins was “down the hallway” and when Lawson entered the residence, he located Collins walking out of the bathroom.

While clearing the residence for officer safety, Lawson wrote, deputies found in plain view a clear bag containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, as well as a set of digital scales and baggies, both of which Lawson wrote are used in the sale of illegal narcotics.

Inside the bathroom Collins had exited, Lawson wrote, deputies noted the floor was covered in water and the toilet was filling back up where it had just been flushed. In the toilet, Lawson wrote, deputies found a clear bag used for packaging narcotics.

At the time of contact, Lawson wrote, deputies found that Collins’ hands were wet, leading Lawson to believe that Collins had flushed some kind of illegal narcotic.

Deputy Allen May, who had been stationed at the back door of the residence, told Lawson he had heard someone run through the residence before hearing the toilet flush.

Collins was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.