A Floyd County duo is facing federal charges related to an alleged methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy.

On May 25, according to court documents, a federal grand jury in London returned an indictment against Jonathan Martinez, 37, of Baldwin Street, Prestonsburg, and Lakeisha D. Jervis, 26, of Left Fork of Home Branch, Prestonsburg.

Martinez was indicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, distribution of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine (aided and abetted), possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and possession with the intent to distribute a substance containing methamphetamine.

Jervis is facing charges of conspiracy to distribute a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, distribution of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine (aided and abetted) and distribution of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.

According to the indictment, the conspiracy ran from about April through May of 2022 and resulted in the distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to an arrest citation, on May 5, 2022, detectives and troopers with the KSP Drug Enforcement/Special Investigations Branch East executed a search warrant at the Baldwin Street, Prestonsburg, residence of Jonathan Martinez, 36.

During the execution of the warrant, the citation said, officers located and seized a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms.

In addition, the citation said, officers found trafficking paraphernalia, as well as a firearm and body armor and U.S. currency.

Martinez was also indicted on a charge related to a trafficking arrest from earlier this year.

According to court documents, on March 21, officers with the Kentucky State Police K9 section conducted a stop on a Peterbuilt truck driven by Jonathan Martinez, 36, of Baldwin Street, Prestonsburg.

During the stop, the citation said, Trooper Matthew Day found a Charter Arms .38 special revolver loaded with five rounds of ammunition, as well as a quantity of cash.

Officers, the citation said, informed Martinez they had a search warrant for his residence and transported him there.

At the residence, the citation said, troopers found a quantity of methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, suspected THC wax, two suspected OxyContin pills, an assortment of plastic bags, a digital scale and four handguns.

Court records show that the U.S. Attorney’s office has asked that arrest warrants be issued in connection with the federal indictment.