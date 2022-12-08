Two people, including a Pike County man, were killed in a crash in Floyd County earlier this week.
According to a statement from Kentucky State Police, the agency’s Pikeville Post received a 911 call reporting a two-vehicle fatal collision at approximately 6:53 p.m. on Dec. 6. The collision occurred on Ky. 114 in the Prestonsburg community of Floyd County.
Upon arrival and through investigation, the statement said, troopers discovered 52-year-old Linda Naimo of Georgetown was operating a 2002 Dodge pickup on Ky. 114 when her vehicle crossed the center line, striking a 2019 Nissan pickup, being operated by 67-year-old Irvine Doss of Forest Hills.
Doss and 48-year-old Carolyn Gibson, a passenger in the Dodge pickup whose address was not given, were pronounced dead on scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing by KSP Accident Reconstructionist Det. Josh Scott.
Scott was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel, Middle Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.