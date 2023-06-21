Betsy Layne and John M. Stumbo elementary schools have been awarded Family Friendly Certification from the Prichard Committee’s Kentucky Collaborative for Families and Schools.

The Floyd County Early Childhood Program has also been recognized as Early Care and Education Family Friendly Certified.

"Schools that attain this certification are pledging to actively engage families as crucial participants in their children's education," said Brigitte Blom, president, and CEO of the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence. “Betsy Layne Elementary, John M. Stumbo Elementary, and the Floyd County Early Childhood Program exemplify this commitment, having consistently worked to incorporate family engagement practices. We’re thrilled to add Betsy Layne, John M. Stumbo, and the Floyd County Early Childhood Program to the growing number of schools making this commitment."

Betsy Layne Elementary, John M. Stumbo Elementary, and the Floyd County Early Childhood Program have worked to foster more effective partnerships with families and the broader community. As part of the certification process, a multidisciplinary team consisting of families, teachers, and administrators used a self-assessment tool to evaluate the school's family engagement performance. This team evaluated the schools' practices, identified key areas for improvement, and integrated new practices designed to elevate its family-friendly rating..

“It fills me with immense pride to congratulate Betsy Layne Elementary, John M. Stumbo Elementary, and the Floyd County Early Childhood Program on achieving Family Friendly Certification from the Prichard Committee’s Kentucky Collaborative for Families and Schools,” Floyd County Superintendent Anna Shepherd said. “They join Floyd Central High School and Duff-Allen Central Elementary in achieving this status. Receiving this certification is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our schools' staff, educators, and families. It showcases their collective commitment to fostering a nurturing, inclusive, and engaging learning environment that places the utmost importance on family participation in our student's educational journeys.”

The Prichard Committee’s Kentucky Collaborative awards the Family Friendly Certification for

Families and Schools after applications are reviewed and scored by a working group of families,

educators, and community organizations. The group is focused on increasing open communication, learning opportunities, and shared decision-making power across the Kentucky education system.

The Kentucky Department of Education includes the Family Friendly Certification in its school report card as evidence of effective family engagement.

The 2023 application deadline to apply for a Family Friendly Certification is October 1. For more

details, visit, prichardcommittee.org/familyengagement.