Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker told the crowd gathered at the Pikeville Pride event in the Pikeville City Park Oct. 15 that the stakes are high in the Nov. 8 election as he attempts to unseat incumbent Republican Rand Paul.

“This election will essentially decide whether we have a free and safe society or not,” he said. “You all know this aim to ban all abortion isn’t just about abortion. You know they want to take our rights away — your right to privacy, your right to love who you want to love, the right to make decisions over your body.”

Booker led the crowd in a chant of “My life matters, too,” and told them that they deserve more than they’ve gotten.

“I wanted to come here to tell you, ‘Do not stop, don’t quit, no matter who you are, who you love, what pronoun you use, you’re important,’” he said. “Your life matters, you deserve a government that is accountable to you. You deserve to live in a commonwealth that doesn’t discriminate against you, that allows you to dream big and

surpass your dreams.”

Booker also spoke of the changes he believes are needed.

“If we lift our voices, if we lock arms, if we show the power of love, yeah, we’ll beat a Rand Paul, but we’ll do so much more than that,” he said. “We can end poverty — we can. We can make sure no one has to ration their medicine, that no one’s homeless, that everyone can have clean water and internet that’s not crap and roads and bridges that are not crumbling and good paying jobs. We can do that work, y’all.”

Love, he said, is the most important tool.

“We have to tell our story,” he said. “We have to shine our light. I believe that love is the greatest power that we have and if we look away from that truth, politicians will exploit us, our communities will suffer. We can’t afford it anymore.”