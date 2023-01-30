Through grant funding, several underserved communities in Appalachia can expect to see broadband growth in the future.
On Jan. 11, Appalachian Regional Commission officials announced in a statement that the organization was thrilled to announce their first-ever Appalachian Regional Initiative for Stronger Economies (ARISE) award, presented to grantee Connect Humanity.
The Connect Humanity team will use the $6.3 million ARC ARISE grant to help 50 underserved communities in Appalachia compete for some of the $45 billion from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment and Digital Equity Act funding, driving large-scale transformation around broadband access.
The Connect Humanity team, the statement said, will achieve this goal by working with local partners across 12 Appalachian states to help communities develop tailored digital equity plans, secure funding for high-speed internet expansion, provide digital literacy and broadband job training and more. Local partners include: Center on Rural Innovation, Empire State Development, Enterprise Center, Fair Count, Generation WV, Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy, NC State University Institute for Emerging Issues, SOAR, Student Freedom Initiative, Center for Strategic Partnerships at the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development and Virginia Funders Network.
“Broadband access is essential for Appalachia to thrive and compete in a global economy; without this support, our most rural communities may be left further behind. I commend our states and community partners in every Appalachian sub-region for coming together in order to fully participate in our digitalized world," said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin.
Appalachian communities can get involved at, connecthumanity.fund/arise.