University of Kentucky President Dr. Eli Capilouto paid a visit to Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday, September 27, as he spent the morning with students from the Floyd County School of Innovation.

Joining Dr. Capilouto on his visit was Knott County native and philanthropist Stanley Pigman, who has been a staunch advocate of and contributor to UK’s engineering program, offering multiple scholarships for students pursuing the field.

The School of Innovation is part of a pathways program which offers students early technical training in such areas as Agriculture, Nursing, Carpentry, HVAC, operating heavy equipment and even Criminal Justice.

Capilouto and Pigman were given an in-depth tour of the SOI by principal Christina Case and Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd.

“The University of Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky share something, and that’s two wonderful supporters in Stan and Karen Pigman. They’ve made possible educational opportunities in engineering primarily at the University of Kentucky, along with leadership training,” Capilouto said.

The group toured the SOI’s indoor container farm, which grows lettuce and other types of vegetables in a completely controlled environment. The farm, which can produce lettuce up to the equivalent of one acre of land, can be operated using an iPhone app.

“So basically it’s a controlled environment ecosystem in there for our lettuce, so, we control all of the light, water, and everything is enclosed inside to help keep the insects out,” said Justin Smith, agriculture teacher at the SOI. “Pretty much, we can get a harvest every six to eight weeks, so it turns around pretty quick.”

Superintendent Shepherd thanked Capilouto and Pigman for their contributions to the students of Floyd County.

“Floyd County Schools was so excited to welcome University of Kentucky’s, Dr. Eli Capilouto & Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Pigman to the Floyd County School of Innovation. We appreciate the support and partnership for students and teachers by Stanley Pigman and the Lighthouse Beacon Foundation for our pathways of engineering and computer science,” Shepherd said.

Shepherd also noted the importance of students gaining real college experience by attending the university’s engineering camp.

“The opportunity for our students to attend engineering camp on the campus of UK annually funded by Mr. Pigman and the foundation speaks to his commitment to our region and students. We are thankful he recognizes the outstanding teachers and students we have here in Floyd County,” said Shepherd.

Capilouto spoke of the inspiring work he witnessed going on in Floyd County.

“This has been an inspiring day. All of us in Kentucky hurt for what this region has had to endure, but to be here and see life going on, even with the tragedy that must be echoing through your minds.” Capilouto said.“You hear so much about the strengths of our people in Kentucky, I certainly feel it today.”

“The recognition Dr. Capilouto and Mr. Pigman gave for the excellent work happening at the Floyd County School of Innovation by teachers, students and administrators is well deserved, Shepherd said. “We have some of the brightest minds in KY and the world and we welcome more scholarship opportunities for our students by the University of Kentucky. We welcome more partnerships, scholarships and opportunities for our students with the University of Kentucky.”