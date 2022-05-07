PIKEVILLE — The University of Pikeville announced May 7 that the school is planning to establish a new medical program — a dental school.
The university, according to President Burton Webb, will undergo an accreditation process, similar to that undertaken to establish the Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine and Kentucky College of Optometry, which will determine the timeline and help determine the number of students the college can have.
Webb said the seed for the school is being sewn by a $25 million contribution from a family foundation which wishes to stay anonymous, and which has been working for three years with UPike VP for Advancement and Alumni Relations David Hutchens.
“Sometime before we started the optometry college, the university had done a feasibility study on the need for more dentists in Appalachia,” Webb said. “At the behest of the family foundation we refreshed that study and it showed continued need. The gift is generous and we are deeply grateful. When the needs of a region and the generous heart of wise philanthropists join forces with a university on the move — great things can happen.”
