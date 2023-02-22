When the University of Pikeville announced just under a year ago that it was establishing a dental college, the search was on for a location for the school.

On Feb. 20, UPike announced that it has found that location close to home — just across Hambley Boulevard from main campus in the building currently housing the Appalachian News-Express.

UPike president Dr. Burton Webb said establishing the UPike College of Dental Health close to campus has been a goal, and the property, which is bounded by Caroline Avenue, Second Street and Huffman Avenue, as well as Pikeville’s former train station, is ideal for what the university wants to accomplish.

The site, according to a statement from UPike, will allow the program and its students to enjoy the closeness and support of campus while giving proper space for the innovative and high-tech plans for UPike’s College of Dental Medicine.

“The most common question I have received over the last six months has been, ‘Where will the dental school be located?’” Webb said. “Now we can answer that question in the way we had always hoped, in downtown Pikeville. Dental health is intricately linked to overall health and well-being. Our hope is that one day Central Appalachia could be among the most healthy places in America. Dental medicine is another way we are working to deliver on that vision.”

Webb said the dental college will have a big impact on the community, creating jobs, creating dentists and also in increasing the community’s dental and overall health.

In September, the university announced that Pamela Sparks-Stein, DMD, MPH, would be the first dean of the UPike College of Dental Health. Webb said Sparks-Stein’s dental education background is extensive, but she also has a master’s degree in public health, which will help expand the university’s public service reach. Just as with the Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine and the Kentucky College of Optometry, the dental college will have a public health outreach component, being open for the public to receive services.

That, Webb said, will also apply to Medicaid patients, who often find trouble obtaining dental services as a result of reimbursement rates.

“As the dental school comes online, we’ll be bringing more and more of this kind of care to the community,” he said, adding the dental school’s services will help reduce the incidences of chronic diseases with which the region has been dealing for generations.

Appalachian Newspapers Inc. Publisher Jeff Vanderbeck said the company, which produces the Appalachian News-Express, Floyd County Chronicle and Times, The Paintsville Herald, Hazard Herald, Mingo (West Virginia) Messenger and Mountain Bargain Hunter, along with several special publications and magazines, will continue to operate from a new home to be announced later.

Vanderbeck said the deal gives Appalachian Newspapers a unique opportunity.

“This purchase allows Appalachian Newspapers Inc. to not only be a participant in the continued progress of our community, but also allows us to ensure the future of our company and the services it provides,” Vanderbeck said. “Our mission is to provide the most timely and credible local information available to the communities we serve and we plan to do this for generations to come.

“We saw a need to help both the university and the city grow,” he said. “The anticipation of over 250 students and staff to become part of the community requires a lot of space. This arrangement is great for us, the city and the university and secures and solidifies our ongoing relationship.”