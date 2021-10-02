The University of Pikeville announced that it has expanded its undergraduate online degree programs to include its first exclusively-online program for the College of Arts and Sciences.
UPike announced that, after gaining approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, it is now providing the second fully-online degree program, as Associate in Communication under the College of Arts and Sciences.
“This degree opens up doors to a wide variety of career fields ranging from government, business and marketing, to media and journalism,” UPike Provost Dr. Lori Werth said. “With such a range of job and career pathways, students will be equipped for entering a particular field or changing careers down the road.”
Dr. Chandra Massner, UPike Associate Professor and Communication Program Coordinator, said that she is excited to offer the students this exclusively-online program in order to be more accessible to students.
“Communication is excited to be the first online program in the University of Pikeville's College of Arts and Sciences. We are confident that the A.S. in Communication will offer students critical communication skills needed in today's workplace in a way that is flexible and accessible to more students,” Dr. Massner said. “It is our hope that by offering an A.S. program in communication online, those academic opportunities will be accessible to even more students. I invite anyone who wishes to add these essential skills for life and career to join us online.”
According to UPike officials, choosing to continue education online with this program allows for greater flexibility, enabling students to juggle career, community and family responsibilities while simultaneously completing their degree. Through innovative curriculum, students enrolled in UPIKE’s accredited online degree programs are positioned to be successful learners and leaders in the 21st century. The communication program emphasizes both a firm theoretical foundation and practical experiences to enhance students' abilities to communicate in a variety of settings.
For more information, contact UPike Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences Dr. Jennifer Dugan at, JenniferDugan@upike.edu, or by calling, (606)218-5230.