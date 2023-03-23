The University of Pikeville (UPike) has announced its Master of Social Work (MSW) degree program has been granted initial accreditation by the Council on Social Work Education’s (CSWE) Commission on Accreditation (COA).
According to a statement from UPike, CSWE’s COA establishes expectations for academic quality through the Educational Policy and Accreditation Standards (EPAS) to accredit baccalaureate and master’s level social workprograms. A baccalaureate and master’s social work degree from a CSWE-accredited program, the statement said, positions graduates for employment, advanced standing and licensing.
Initial accreditation is an intense, three-year process that involves the submission of multiple narratives and site visits from CSWE commissioners to ensure that UPike complies with EPAS and to witness social work education in practice.
UPike’s School of Social Work Professor and Chair Genesia Kilgore-Bowling, Ph.D., MSW, CSW, said she believes obtaining accreditation from the CSWE is essential to the community because it provides them with the assurance that the program meets the same standards as any other
accredited school in the nation and will produce top-quality professionals.
“Receiving accreditation is important to our students because it assures them they will emerge from the program as competent and ethical advanced-level social work practitioners,” said Kilgore-Bowling. “I am incredibly proud of the faculty of the MSW program, as well as our students and community partners. This would not have been possible without their hard work and commitment.”
UPike’s MSW degree program offers students the opportunity to complete their degree in as few as two years, while advanced standing students can complete the program in one year. Coursework is 100 percent online and students gain hands-on experience within their communities based on their interests and career goals.
For more information about UPike’s MSW program, visit, UPike.edu/msw, or, call (606) 218-5251.