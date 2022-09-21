PIKEVILLE — On Sept. 16, the University of Pikeville received a $100,000 donation from University of Pikeville Board of Trustees Chairman Terry Dotson to help the university recoup costs it incurred in helping with flood relief.

According to officials, in the days after historic flooding hit the region in late July, the American Red Cross needed a place to house responders. UPike, the officials said, stepped up and gave accommodations to 50 responders.

University of Pikeville President Dr. Burton Webb said the university was glad to coordinate relief efforts with The American Red Cross.

“The Red Cross volunteers were kind and gracious guests on our campus,” Webb said. “They interacted with students regularly and took great care of our facilities.”

Dotson, Webb said, has always been an incredible supporter of the University of Pikeville, but this gift goes further still.

“By meeting the needs of one of the more effective volunteer organizations who served the most severely impacted victims of the flood, Chairman Dotson is reiterating his commitment to the people of Pike and surrounding counties,” Webb said. “We are pleased to have him on our board and proud of him as an alumnus.”

Dotson said the donation is deserved after the university stepped up.

“Normally we give, and I don’t expect the credit, but I feel like the people here need to know what the students did,” said Dotson. “The community should know what the university did, and we do take for granted what we have sometimes.”

Dotson said the community needs to understand what UPike furnishes for this region, state and nation.

“The university isn’t supposed to be taking care of American Red Cross workers. We are supposed to be educating young people, building dorms and a new parking lot,” Dotson said. “I told Dr. Webb whatever the cost was I would cover it. I want the University to get the credit for what it does and what it deserves.”