The University of Pikeville held an open house on Oct. 25 for a newly-renovated skills and simulation lab facility, as it continues to increase the size and better the quality of its nursing program amid a national nursing shortage.

UPike’s new lab facility was a multi-million-dollar renovation project funded by an anonymous donor that transformed the fourth floor of the Elliott School of Nursing building. UPike Provost Lori Werth said that the faculty and staff provided their input in the design of the facility in order to better provide for the students who currently are and will be participating in the program.

“Our facility is extraordinary,” Werth said. “Much of the work designing the facility, our faculty and staff worked very hard and diligently doing research and trying to develop a footprint that would service the current students we have and the ability to be able to grow our program.”

As nursing students learn the basic skills for becoming a nurse — including how to do injections, how to insert IVs and how to treat patients — they will be able to practice on mannequin patients in the new simulation lab facility. There are mannequin patients that simulate patients who need basic hospital care, as well as prenatal care and labor. UPike President Dr. Burton Webb said that these mannequin patient simulations are intended to help nursing students practice before they perform procedures on live patients in a hospital.

“It helps them to have confidence in their skillset, and it helps them to move into that setting in a hospital so that they can take care of patients with confidence and with security,” Webb said.

The United States is currently experiencing a critical nursing shortage as there is a growing demand for healthcare services across a multitude of specialties. Reports project that 1.2 million new registered nurses (RNs) will be needed by 2030 to address the current shortage, according to a 2021 study conducted by the University of St. Augustine.

Dr. Webb said that PMC CEO Donovan Blackburn has repeatedly told him that they need more nurses in order to meet the nursing needs of Eastern Kentucky. Therefore, he said, this new facility is one way in which UPike is working to grow its nursing program.

“This is essentially a down payment on that investment,” Dr. Webb said. “We are moving forward as quickly as we can to increase the size of the nursing class, to continue to improve the quality of nurses that we put into the community and to meet the needs of Eastern Kentucky and the commonwealth of Kentucky.”

The Elliott School of Nursing is located at 119 College Street. For more information on the new skills and simulation lab facility or for more information about the nursing program, call, (606)218-5250, or visit UPike’s Elliott School of Nursing webpage at, https://bit.ly/3CqwhqT.