Creating art in response to current events can be a powerful antidote to fear and uncertainty. The COVID-19 pandemic has altered how we live, learn, create, speak and interact. The University of Pikeville Weber Art Gallery Special Collection and Archives has launched “Reflections on a Pandemic: Life during COVID-19” and invites all creative individuals to submit their expressions, reflections and creations in response to COVID-19.
All entries will be accepted beginning Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23, and are open to all ages 16 and older. Exhibition dates will be from Oct. 28 through Jan. 15, 2021.
UPike Professor of Art Patricia Kowalok encourages individuals to enjoy the endeavors of this shared experience, reflect and be inspired when submitting entries.
“2020 has been a year quite unlike any other in recent times. COVID-19 has brought fear, encouraged resiliency, taught resourcefulness and committed us all to somehow muscle through these days,” said Kowalok. “You hear about people, friends and colleagues, who have decided now to learn how to raise a garden. Now is the time to build a bench, now is the time to write poetry about this robber of peace of mind.”
The Weber Art Gallery is located on the second floor of the Record Memorial Building on UPike’s campus.
For more information, including submission requirements/specifications and entry forms, visit, www.bit.ly/UPike_reflections.
For more information on archive submissions, visit www.UPike.edu/covidarchives/ or contact Kowalok at, (606) 218-5758.
