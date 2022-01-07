Big Sandy Area Community Action Program (BSACAP) will open online and telephone appointment bookings for the Low Income Home Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) – both the Crisis and Subsidy Components – and the Crisis Component of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) beginning Jan. 3, 2022.

Appointments for all three components are available now. Below is a timeline and brief explanation of each component:

Crisis Water Assistance — Applications accepted January 3, 2022 through June 1, 2022, or until designated funds are depleted. Applicants must provide at least one of the following: a disconnect/past due notice, disconnection notice, or an eviction notice for non-payment of rent (if water service cost is included in your rent). Benefits are limited to the minimum needed to alleviate the crisis, not to exceed $800. Households can reapply each time they experience a crisis until they have reached their maximum benefits ($800).

Subsidy Water Assistance — Applications accepted January 10, 2022 through June 1, 2022, or until designated funds are depleted. Eligible households can apply for a one-time water service benefit ranging from $300 to $400 depending on income level, housing category, and water service benefit type. Participation in LIHWAP Crisis will not affect a household’s eligibility.

Crisis Heating Assistance — Applications accepted January 10, 2022 through March 31, 2022, or until designated funds are depleted. Households are considered to be in a home heating crisis if:

the household is within four days of running out of fuel if bulk fuel (coal, fuel oil, propane, kerosene, or wood) is the primary heating source, or the household has received a disconnect notice if natural gas or electric is the heating source, or the household’s home heating costs are included in the rent and the household has received an eviction notice for non-payment of rent. Benefits are limited to the minimum needed to alleviate the crisis, not to exceed $600. Households can reapply each time they experience a crisis until they have reached their maximum benefits ($600).

All appointments will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis. You may book an appointment for Crisis Water Assistance ALONE until January 10, 2022. Beginning January 10, 2022 a single appointment will cover all three assistance programs or any needed combination.

Households must meet eligibility requirements and be at or below 150% of the federal poverty level.

All applicants will be required to supply the following documentation at the time of application:

Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household.

Proof of all household’s (all members) income from the preceding month.

Most current utility bill (electric, water and/or wastewater), including account number and name on account; or statement from your landlord if water service expenses are included in your rent; or statement from utility company if you participate in a Pre-Pay Program.

Appointments can be made online by visiting the agency’s website at, www.bsacap.org/bookings. You must choose the county you reside in, then picking a date and a time that would be best for you. Next, add your contact details and click “Book.” Those without internet access or who are unable to book online can call the agency’s toll free hotline at 1-888-658-3641 to book an appointment over the telephone. Appointments and applications will be taken during business hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Big Sandy Area Community Action Program serves Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin, and Pike counties. If you live in another county, you can access the program by finding the Community Action Agency in your area at capky.org.

LIHEAP and LIHWAP are national utility assistance initiatives funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and funded in Kentucky by the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services and Community Action Kentucky.

Big Sandy Area Community Action Program is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a vast array of services, such as employment and training assistance, weatherization of homes, and area Head Start programs, in order to assist individuals and families in obtaining self-sufficiency. Through collaborative efforts of community and organizational partnerships, BSACAP seeks to improve the overall quality of life within the Floyd, Johnson, Martin, Magoffin, and Pike County communities. To learn more about BSACAP and their programs, visit, www.bsacap.org, or call, (606) 789-3641.