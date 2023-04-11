The Veterans Referral Center, a nonprofit in Paintsville, will be hosting a Veterans Summit on April 22.

According to Brittiany Branham of Village Caregiving, who will be a vendor at the event, this is an event no veteran will want to miss.

“The referral center helps vets find benefits that they are entitled to, hooks them up with resources and tries to do different programs and functions for veterans and their families” Branham said. “They are there to help veterans, so we hope to get this out there to as many veterans as possible.”

Branham said a lot of different vendors have come together to make this event take place and be beneficial for all veterans.

“The referral center has partnered with us, REMAX, ARH, Mountain Comprehensive Care and others,” she said. “Also, all of these vendors are going to have representatives there to help navigate services. Free haircuts will be given, folks will be checking vitals and A1C, finances and mortgages will be discussed and Covid shots and boosters will be given. There will also be lunch provided.”

Branham said she is hoping people will attend.

“The whole goal is to make veterans aware that there are resources out here for them, and we want to make sure they get what they are entitled to” she said. “They have earned this and deserve it and much more.”

Branham she urges veterans and first responders of all ages to attend.

“From young veterans to old veterans, there will be things going on that they can benefit from at the summit” she said. “We are also encouraging first responders to come out as well. A Lot of these folks are veterans, but if not, just come hang out. We appreciate our first responders, and they are more than welcome.”

The event is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 22 at 404 Main Street, Paintsville.