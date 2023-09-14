The Floyd County Regional Veterans Treatment Court, in conjunction with the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center is hosting a Veterans Stand Down military appreciation event Sept. 16 at Archer Park in Prestonsburg.

The event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will offer information and assistance in several areas, including:

• VA benefits;

• Housing;

• Medical resources and services;

• Recovery based services;

• Employment and education; and

• Community based services.

The event will also offer food and information.

For more information, contact Rachel Thacker or Mikka Collier at, (606) 886-2838.