The Floyd County Regional Veterans Treatment Court, in conjunction with the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center is hosting a Veterans Stand Down military appreciation event Sept. 16 at Archer Park in Prestonsburg.
The event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will offer information and assistance in several areas, including:
• VA benefits;
• Housing;
• Medical resources and services;
• Recovery based services;
• Employment and education; and
• Community based services.
The event will also offer food and information.
For more information, contact Rachel Thacker or Mikka Collier at, (606) 886-2838.