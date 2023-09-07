Ella Kristina Watkins has been bestowed with the title of Appalachian Regional Healthcare Teacher of the Year.

According to a statement from the Floyd County Schools District, the award, presented by Justin Turner, COO, and Chase Ooten, administrative assistant of Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center, was announced during the Opening Day Celebration for Floyd County Schools at the Mountain Arts Center.

With a career spanning 25 years in the teaching profession, the statement said, Watkins has consistently exhibited a passion for shaping young minds and a commitment to fostering an environment of growth and learning.

Her contributions, the statement said, have earned her this honor, signifying her impact on the lives of countless students and the broader Floyd County community.

Watkins currently teaches with nine of her former students at Betsy Layne Elementary.

Beyond her role as an educator, Watkins is a devoted wife of 33 years to David Watkins, a retired state police trooper. Together, they have raised three children — Taylor, Paige, and Kyle — instilling in them the values of dedication, perseverance, and a commitment to community, the statement said.

"I was shocked — mostly because teachers don’t do this job for an award so we never expect one, but it is an honor to be acknowledged and a moment I will truly treasure for years,” Watkins said.

Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd praised Watkins for her outstanding contributions to education.

“Kris Watkins embodies the qualities of an exceptional educator,” Shepherd said. “Her dedication, passion, and commitment to her students have made a lasting impact on not just the Betsy Layne community she currently serves, but our entire Floyd County community."