Floyd County residents will soon head to the polls to cast their ballots for their preferred candidates in the 2022 Kentucky general election on Nov. 8.

According to Floyd County Clerk Chris Waugh, precincts will remain the same as they were during this spring’s primary election.

“The precincts will remain the same. Wherever you voted in May, that’s where you will vote this fall,” Waugh said.

Those affected by the devastating July floods will also vote where they cast their ballot in May.

“Flood victims will go to the same polling places they regularly vote at, which would be Wayland Fire Department, for those in Lackey and Wayland, if they live in Garrett, they’ll go to the Garrett Fire Department,” said Waugh.

Waugh said long lines are expected on election day, due to the number of races and amendments on the ballot.

Only two federal races will appear on the ballot, with incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul facing Democrat Charles Booker. On the House side, U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers will square off against Democratic nominee Conor Halbleib.

The race for 95th District state representative will see incumbent Democrat Ashley Tackett Laferty squaring off with Republican Brandon Spencer.

The Floyd County judge-executive’s race will see current Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, an Independent, face Democratic challenger Willie Crase Jr.

The race for Floyd County sheriff will come down to Democratic incumbent John P. Hunt against Independent candidate Tom T. (Tim) Clark.

A three-way race for Floyd County jailer will see Republican Zachary D. McCoy, Democrat Steve Little and Independent candidate Gilford Hall vie for the seat.

Current Floyd County coroner Democrat Greg Nelson will run unopposed.

Floyd voters will also decide one District Court race between attorney A. Brandis Bradley and Assistant Floyd County Attorney Tyler Green.

In the race for magistrate of District 1, Republican Clark Bradford will face incumbent Democrat Mark D. Crider. The District 1 race for Constable is between Republican Incumbent Gary Wolfe and Democratic nominee Roger Rowe.

The race for constable for District 2 features Republican candidate Christopher Shepherd, facing Democratic candidate Gary Nelson.

There will be a three-way race to decide the next magistrate of District 4. Republican Ivan McKinney will face-off with incumbent Democrat Ronnie Akers and Independent candidate Tommy Kidd.

The constable’s race in District 4 will see Democratic incumbent Allred “Junebug” Newsom face Independent candidate Eddie Case.

The Floyd County Board of Education will have two races on the ballot. In District 1, Floyd BOE Chair Linda C. Gearheart faces a challenge from Gregory D. Adams. Also, in District 2, incumbent Dr. Chandra Varia faces Lenville Martin.

Voters in The City of Allen will elect its city commissioners. Though voters can vote for up to four candidates for Allen City Commission, only three candidates are on the ballot. Current Commissioners Kathy McCoy, Micheal Crace and Elmer Parsons are the only candidates to file. Allen Mayor Sharon Woods is running unopposed.

The City of Martin will also elect six city council members. Bonita Compton, Jeffrey Powell, Charles E. Justice, Gary Akers, April Gayheart and Harold Case are all on the ballot.

The City of Prestonsburg has two candidates running for mayor. Incumbent Les Stapleton will square off against Allen Lafferty in a non-partisan race.

Those within city limits will cast their ballots on the city council. A total of 11 candidates are seeking the top eight seats. Josh Shepherd, David A. Gearheart, Brittany Joseph-Pennington, Josh Turner, Shawn Woods, A. J. McCoy Sr., C. “Shag” Branham, Heather Ousley, B.D. Nunnery, Brittany Branham and Rick Hughes all appear on the ballot.

Wayland Mayor Jerry Fultz is running unopposed in the city, while four candidates have filed to run for Wayland City Commission. Kathy “Susie” Mills, Curtis B. Lee, Charles “Butch” Bentley and Phillip Caudill appear on the ballot.

The City of Wheelwright will see two candidates vie for the Mayor’s office — Bobby Wayne Akers will face-off with current Mayor Don “Booty'' Hall. Six candidates are seeking the four seats on the Wheelwright City Commission. Bill Newsome, Rodney Hall, Dana McCown, Mike “Bub” Tackett Jr, Sam Little and Andy Wayne Akers are all looking to win on Tuesday.

There are also two constitutional amendments on the ballot in Kentucky this election cycle. Constitutional Amendment 1, would allow sections 36, 42 and 55, to be repealed and be replaced with new sections that would allow the General Assembly to meet in regular session for 30 legislative days in odd-numbered years, 60 legislative days in even-numbered years, and no more than twelve additional days during any calendar year, when convened a Joint Proclamation by the senate president and speaker of the house, and no session extending beyond December 31.

Constitutional Amendment 2, or Section 26A would codify the following language: “To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect the right to an abortion or require the funding of abortion. “

Waugh notes that one of the two amendments contain an extraordinary amount of language, which will only add to the time it takes to cast a ballot.

To help speed up the voting process, Waugh plans to direct electioneers to hand out papers with the listed amendments to those in line, so they can read both thoroughly before entering the booth. Waugh also plans to have a poster that includes the amendments as well.

“One of the amendment questions is extremely long, so, I just ask while they’re in line that they read it before they get back behind the polling area to help speed things up,” said Waugh.

If you suspect voter fraud, Waugh says you can contact the Floyd County Clerk's office at (606) 886-3816 to report any fraud. Waugh also states that though electioneering laws keep changing, no one is allowed within 100 feet of a polling place entrance.

Polls will open at 6 a.m on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and close at 6 p.m. You can find your polling place by logging on to the Kentucky Secretary of State’s office at, www.sos.ky.gov.