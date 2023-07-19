During their regular meeting on July 13, the city of Wayland approved a memorandum of understanding with the city of Prestonsburg. The agreement allows James Allen, who is the code enforcement officer and floodplain coordinator for Prestonsburg, to work with Wayland in the same roles.

“I’ve been with the City of Prestonsburg for nine years,” Allen said. “As far as the floodplain is concerned, you’ve got a little bit of an uphill battle now due to so much destruction. There’s a lot of rules and regulations to go through to get people to where they can build back.

Allen said the city will have to take an active role in the code enforcement side of things.

“Code enforcement will fall into your all’s hands” he said. “I myself suggest that you adopt the International Property Maintenance Code, which will deal with a lot of issues like grass, junky yards and housing, etc. That’s the best place to start, and now is a good time to look at some of this due to new construction because you can control a lot of these things. But, you're going to make some people mad.”

Mayor Jerry Fultz explained the city’s nuisance ordinance, saying it addresses things in a very general way.

“It’s not complicated, and it only addresses vacant homes,” Fultz said. “We have never had code enforcement, so we couldn’t address issues if someone was in the home.

The council welcomed James Allen, and said he would be contacted when questions arose.

Mayor Fultz then brought to attention a contract from the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

“This is the contract that we’ve been waiting on for five years on the acquisition/demolition project” he said. “Once I received it, I signed it and sent it back the same day. So, we have the contract, and it has been approved.

Fultz said they now had to wait on signatures from the other end, but in the meantime, the council needed to decide what to do first when the money was available.

“The first thing that I suggest we do is get each property appraised by an independent appraiser,” Fultz said. “The first one, in the grant, was a guesstimate. But this time, it would be an independent appraisal, by an appraiser who is certified. This may help everyone feel better about the direction we are moving in, considering acquisition.”

Both James Allen and council member Curtis Lee Sr. discussed the importance of the appraisers, as they may follow the same guidelines but different ones look for and at different types of things.

“You don’t want somebody from Wayland, but you don’t want somebody from Lexington,” Allen said. “You want somebody who is somewhat familiar with the area and what is going on.”

Lee Sr. echoed Allen, saying the city didn’t want someone who would favor the seller or the government. “We want an appraiser who will look at the property and give a fair and honest price.”

The council agreed to attempt to come up with a list of appraisers for Fultz to contact regarding the project.

“This is good news,” Fultz said. “We’ve been waiting on this piece of paper for five years.