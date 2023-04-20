The City of Wayland approved a resolution during its April 13 meeting to recognize May as Treatment Court Month.

Included in those who attended the meeting to support the resolution were Floyd District Judge Tyler Green, Specialty Court Program Coordinator Teddy Pack and drug court case managers Rachel Thacker and Hannah Farmer.

“We are the smallest county in Kentucky that has three tracts of treatment court,” Green said. “Treatment court includes: District Drug Court, Veterans Treatment Court and Circuit Drug Court.”

Green said drug court is often misunderstood.

“I get asked a lot ‘What is drug court?’ I used to say it is super probation, but it is much more than that” he said. “Drug court is an opportunity for folks to get their lives in order and not be in jail. It is the only program within the court system that involves an interdisciplinary approach.

“Folks go through five phases in drug court, progressing through the program and onto graduation” Green said. “They see me once a week, but they see these guys nearly everyday. Before someone comes to see me in court we have a team meeting, and that is where the interdisciplinary approach comes into play. We have a judge, prosecutor, public defender and a representative from the employment office.”

Green said Treatment Court has proven to be effective in Floyd County

“Like any other program we had failure, but we have statistically shown more success than any other intervention program that the court system has done in the past” he said.

Pack said the program has seen about a 70 percent success rate, with former participants staying clean, passing all drug screens and some of them working in treatment facilities as peer support.

“I have been a parole officer, worked in a prison and I have done this,” Pack said. “This is the best program that I have ever been a part of. The team puts their heart and soul into getting these people in the right direction.”

Green said drug court offers an alternative to incarceration. He said that a study showed each participant in the drug court program saves the county $6,000.

The drug court program's next graduations are set for May 16 and May 25 and are open to the public.