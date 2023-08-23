Wayland community members gathered at the old Wayland Gymnasium on Saturday, Aug. 19, to celebrate the community overcoming the flooding of 2022 with music, art and community resources.

Locals were invited to speak with the Floyd County Long-Term Recovery Group on concerns that still exist in the community, including housing that is still in need of repairs, making plans for when flooding occurs and what changes need to be made for community members to remain in Wayland..

Missy Allen, representing Floyd County Long-Term Recovery group, praised the Floyd County first responders who aided when flooding struck the area.

“We have great first responders in Floyd County,” said Allen. “They are trained in swiftwater recovery. When the flooding hit the firefighters were the ones out there helping the community.”

Belfry Football Coach Philip Haywood also gave an inspiring speech on facing hard events.

“I believe the people in this area have a boxing mentality,” said Haywood. “Because when we get knocked down, we know how to get back up.”

Haywood also spoke about the importance of faith and taking on hard tasks by “jumping into the lion’s pit.”

In addition to speakers, community members were treated to hamburgers and hot dogs from Grace Way United Methodist Church, live music by Coaltown Dixie, community resource booths, community mural painting and children’s activities.

“Celebrate Resilience” was hosted by the Floyd County Long-Term Recovery Group in collaboration with Mountain Comprehensive Care Center, St. Vincent Mission and the City of Wayland.